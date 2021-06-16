Botty Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Botty Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

