Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

