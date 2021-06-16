Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $39.33 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

