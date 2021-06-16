Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $39.33 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
