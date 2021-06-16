Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.24. 107,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

