Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. 84,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.