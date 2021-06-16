Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $117,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,022 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

