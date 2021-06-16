Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,429. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.