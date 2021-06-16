Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.76. 110,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

