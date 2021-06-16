Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 29,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,026. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.