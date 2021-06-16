Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.