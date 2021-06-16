Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.84% of Brady worth $134,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

