Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 161,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,044. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 million, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
