Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 161,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,044. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 million, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

