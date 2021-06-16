Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $66,798,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $45,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.13. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

