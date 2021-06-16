Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,905. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

