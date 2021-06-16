Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.