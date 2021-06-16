Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of BL stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.77. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

