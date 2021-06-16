Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,415 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $24.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,143,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

