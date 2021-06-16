Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.96

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 16757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

