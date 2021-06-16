Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.61 Million

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post sales of $521.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $248.46. 1,255,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

