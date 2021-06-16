Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.45. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,177. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

