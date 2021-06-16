Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 218.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 11,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.