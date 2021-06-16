Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $123.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 60.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,244. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

