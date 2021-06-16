Brokerages Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,634. SWK has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.20.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.