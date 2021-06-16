Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce $45.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.95 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $277.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOTZ. William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOTZ stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

