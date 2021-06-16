Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.