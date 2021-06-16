Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $465.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.70 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

OII stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 616,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.