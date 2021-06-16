Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $59.20

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,799 shares of company stock valued at $29,043,182. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 167,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.32. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

