Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target at $34.67

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,296. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.