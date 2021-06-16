Brokerages Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price at $56.00

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 6,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

