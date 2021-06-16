Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €10.90

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting €10.17 ($11.96). 6,216,608 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

