Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $13.89

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 41,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

