Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
