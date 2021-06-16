Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $9.63

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,587. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

