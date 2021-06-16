Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $60.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.62.
Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
