Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $60.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 419,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,497. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.