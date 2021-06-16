Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 95,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

