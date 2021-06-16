Brokerages Set Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Target Price at C$1.46

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YGR shares. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at C$380,796.29.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$126.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

