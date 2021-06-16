Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.34 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

