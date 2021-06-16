Brokers Offer Predictions for Stepan’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

