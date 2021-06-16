Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.54 and last traded at C$55.32. Approximately 28,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 79,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

