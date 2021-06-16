Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 16.6% Higher

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.68. 20,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,755,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.