Bruce C. Rhine Sells 401 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

