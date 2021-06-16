BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSRTF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 13,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

