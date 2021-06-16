Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $81.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 46,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,401. Bunge has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.