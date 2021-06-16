Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

