Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CABO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1,800.00. 35,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,781.76. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

