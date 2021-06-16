CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $112,624.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $58.98 or 0.00152255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $112,624.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.92 or 0.00763902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.30 or 0.07750238 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars.

