CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $633.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.80 million to $659.28 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,668. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $201,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

