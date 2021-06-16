Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.