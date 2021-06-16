Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 503,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

