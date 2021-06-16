Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.89. 5,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

